White Sox outright Casey Gillaspie

The White Sox outrighted Class AAA Charlotte first baseman Casey Gillaspie on Thursday, decreasing the 40-man roster to 39.

Gillaspie, a switch-hitter, has struggled at Charlotte batting .214/.263/.229 with 29 strikeouts in 76 plate appearances. The 2014 Rays first-round draft pick was acquired by the Sox last summer in trade for left-hander Dan Jennings.

The Sox will likely call up a pitcher for their doubleheader in Kansas City on Saturday, and the move opens room on the 40-man roster. The Sox open a five-game series against the Royals Thursday night. First baseman Jose Abreu, who left the Sox game Wednesday against the Mariners with flu-like symptoms, is not in the starting lineup.

The Sox also acquired Class AAA outfielder Todd Cunningham from the Pirates for a player to be named later, according to reports.

Casey Gillaspie. (Charlotte Knights).

A career .207 hitter in parts of three seasons with the Angels and Braves, Cunningham, 29, batted .130 in 29 plate appearances.