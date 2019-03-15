White Sox outright right-hander Juan Minaya

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Juan Minaya, an effective pitcher in the White Sox bullpen last season, was outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte by the team Friday.

Minaya, 28, was ineffective in Cactus League outings this spring. He allowed 11 runs (all earned) on 12 hits over five appearances covering 4 2/3 innings for an ERA of 21.21. He recorded a career-best 3.28 ERA and 52 appearances last season, striking out 11.2 batters per nine innings.

Minaya collected nine saves in 2017, working as the team’s ninth-inning option after closer David Robertson was traded to the Yankees.

Minaya cleared waivers and was reassigned to minor league camp, and his 40-man roster spot makes room, perhaps for Ervin Santana, a likely fifth-starter choice for the rotation. Santana, who was signed to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training and a chance to earn $4.3 million if he makes the team, started a B game against the Padres in Peoria Friday morning. He has yet to appear in a Cactus League game.

Catcher Kevan Smith #36 and Juan Minaya #37 of the White Sox celebrate a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 30, 2017 in Cleveland. Minaya had nine saves that season. (Getty Images)

The Sox also reassigned 29-year-old right-hander Randall Delgado to minor league camp. Delgado allowed six runs on eight hits including four home runs and three walks over five relief appearances. Delgado, a non-roster invitee to camp, owns a 4.10 career ERA over 146 major league games including 126 starts.