White Sox outslugged by Dodgers in Cactus League opener

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shortstop Tim Anderson cracked a three-run homer, but four Los Angeles Dodgers played long ball against a contingent of pitchers who may not make the Opening Day roster in a 13-5 White Sox loss Friday at Camelback Ranch.

On a chilly and mostly overcast day, the Sox started most of their regulars in the Cactus League opener, including Anderson.

Kevan Smith, competing with leading contender Omar Narvaez for the backup catcher’s job, started and drove in Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell with a double to right field.

That was all the Sox could muster offensively, no match for the defending National League champion Dodgers who belted four homers in the first five innings. Justin Turner went deep against Dylan Covey in the first, Kiki Hernandez and Matt Kemp homered against Tyler Danish in the third and Logan Forsythe connected against left-hander Brian Clark in the fifth.

Eloy Jimenez, the No. 4-ranked prospect in baseball, entered as a pinch runner for Avisail Garcia and struck out. Jake Burger, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in the 2017 draft, struck out and hit into a double play.

The Sox were out-hit 14-6.