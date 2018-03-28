White Sox acquire young pitcher Ricardo Pinto in trade with Phillies

The White Sox acquired young pitcher Ricardo Pinto from the Phillies in exchange for international signing bonus pool money, the teams announced Wednesday. Pinto will report to the White Sox’s Single-A Advanced affiliate in Winston-Salem.

Pinto, originally signed by the Phillies as an international free agent in 2011, made his MLB debut during the 2017 season by pitching in 25 games with the Phillies. He posted a 7.89 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29.2 innings. According to FanGraphs, his fastball (which he used over 50 percent of the time) averaged an impressive 95.4 miles per hour.

Before the 2017 season, Pinto failed to make the Phillies’ top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, but was graded as having the best changeup of any prospect in the system. In his minor league career, he’s posted a 3.53 ERA, including a 3.86 ERA in 19 appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. He appeared for the World team at the 2016 MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The White Sox now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.