White Sox pitcher Ivan Nova struggles second start

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova throws during the first inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Brewers 8, White Sox 5

Rough start

Monday’s game against the Brewers was a rough day for White Sox pitchers, starting with right-hander Ivan Nova.

Nova, whom the Sox acquired in a December trade with the Pirates, progressively got worse throughout his outing. After being charged with a balk in the second inning and giving up a two-run homer in the third, Nova allowed a three-run homer in the fourth. Then, he hit a batter with a pitch.

Nova finished his day on a somewhat positive note, striking out a batter before he was replaced by left-hander Caleb Frare. His final line was nine hits, five earned runs, two homers and four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings.

“Obviously not good,” Nova said of his outing. “You want to do good … You want [to use spring training] to get ready, get ready the right way. Giving up runs isn’t fun even in spring training.”

Things got wild

Right-hander Juan Minaya threw back-to-back wild pitches, allowing the Brewers two free runs in the seventh inning. Minaya, who’s made five relief appearances this spring, ultimately finished with two walks and three strikeouts in one inning.

Robert’s return

Outfielder Luis Robert, the Sox third-ranked prospect who had been out with a jammed thumb, played in his first game in eight days. He went 1-for-3 with one strikeout.

Engel goes year

On a more positive note, left fielder Adam Engel hit his second home run of Catcus League. It was a solo shot to left field.

On deck

Split-squad Tuesday: Mariners at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., Carlos Rodon vs. Yusei Kikuchi; Sox at Royals, Surprise, 3:05 p.m., Evan Marshall vs. Brad Keller