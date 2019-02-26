White Sox pitching prospect Dane Dunning out with sore forearm

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Dane Dunning has been sidelined again, this time with forearm discomfort, the White Sox said Tuesday.

Dunning, the team’s No. 6-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is being evaluated, the team said.

Pitching for Class AA Birmingham, Dunning left his start on June 23 and missed the rest of the season with a sprained right elbow. He returned to the mound for the instructional league in October and entered his offseason expecting to be healthy for spring training but was not invited to major league camp after getting an invite last spring.

The injury marks the second setback to a top Sox prospect this spring. Outfielder Luis Basabe, ranked No. 7, suffered a broken hamate bone in his left hand. It’s the latest in a rash of injuries to top Sox prospects over the last two years.

Dane Dunning. (AP)

Dunning was acquired with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in the trade for Adam Eaton.

Giolito gets in swing of things

Giolito’s shortened arm swing, which is producing good results in side sessions and live batting practice in these first two weeks of spring training, was more or less stumbled upon by accident, the 6-6 right-hander said.

Using a weighted ball warmup with four movements before he threw in the offseason, Giolito stayed more compact with his arm action to avoid injury, and the motion carried over into his offseason throwing program.

It felt comfortable, and now “the ball is coming out better than it has in a long time,” Giolito said Tuesday. “So I let ride and here I am. It’s cleaner, more efficient, it’s easier for me to be on time and if I get out of whack it’s easier to make an adjustment because it’s smaller.”

The change for Giolito, who makes his first start Thursday against the Mariners in Peoria, hasn’t affected his velocity. If it translates into better command — he walked an AL high 90 batters in 173 1/3 innings last season — Giolito will be on to something. For one so tall, and with a long wingspan, staying compact can be a challenge.

“He’s able to command the ball very very well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s a little tougher to see. His breaking ball is a little sharper.”

“It feels super natural,” Giolito said. “It feels really good.”

So far so good for Moncada

Yoan Moncada is swinging the bat well early on, and his transition from second base to third base has been uneventful.

“There’s a different focus to him,” Renteria said.

Renteria said Moncada can be a “nice defensive third baseman with some range.”

Finger improving, Santana says

Right-hander Ervin Santana, who arrived in camp Saturday after being signed to a one-year deal with an opportunity to become the fifth starter, is slated for a simulated game on the back fields Thursday.

Limited to five appearances with the Twins in 2018 because of a finger injury, Santana described his bullpen session Monday as “very good” and said “the finger is getting better.”

“Mentally, physically everything is very good.”

Santana said it’s too soon to say he’ll be ready by Opening Day.

“I don’t know. I just take it one day at a time, trying not to get ahead of myself.,” he said. “Just trying to be ready.”