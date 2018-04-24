White Sox place Avisail Garcia on DL, recall Daniel Palka

The White Sox placed right fielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring Tuesday and recalled outfielder Daniel Palka from Class AAA Charlotte.

Garcia suffered the injury while running out a ground ball during the second inning of the Sox’ victory against the Mariners on Monday night. He was off to a slow start following an All-Star performance in 2017, batting .233 hitting with one home run and four RBI.

The left-handed hitting Palka, 26, is batting .286 with three homers (tied for the International League lead), three doubles and seven RBI in 17 games at Charlotte. This is his first season in the White Sox organization after being claimed off waivers from the Twins last November.



Palka, a Diamondbacks third-round draft pick in 2012, has slugged 109 homers over six minor-league seasons in the Arizona (2013-15), Twins (2016-17) and Sox (2018) organizations. He will wear jersey No. 18 when he makes his major league debut with the Sox.



Avisail Garcia strained his right hamstring Monday night. (AP)





