White Sox place Jimenez, Jones on IL

Rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss at least a couple weeks because of a high-ankle sprain, White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Sunday.

The manager’s update came shortly after the Sox placed Jimenez and reliever Nate Jones (elbow inflammation) on the 10-day injured list. The team promoted relievers Aaron Bummer and Thyago Vieira from Class AAA Charlotte in subsequent roster moves.

Jimenez, 22, was injured when he planted his foot into the outfield wall Friday night in a win over the Tigers. He is hitting .241 with three homers and eight RBIs in 21 games.

“Right now, where we’re at is he’ll be reevaluated in a couple of weeks,” Renteria said. “And then we’ll see where he’s at.”

Jimenez wore a walking boot on his right foot as he walked slowly through the clubhouse before Sunday’s game. He said his ankle already is feeling better than it did Friday and expressed gratitude that it was not broken.

“I feel lucky it wasn’t too bad,” Jimenez said. “It’s just sprained ankle and it’s going to be good.

“It’s going to be all right. When I come back, I’m going to play hard. No matter what. If the wall is in my way, I’m going to play hard and hustle for my team.”

As for Jones, the oft-injured reliever was 0-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 appearances. He had 10 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

Renteria said Jones felt soreness and the team wanted to be cautious with him.

“He’s had a little bit of a history with his elbow,” Renteria said. “Everybody’s obviously concerned, not overly.

“Hopefully, it’s just some inflammation and something he can deal with. We really tried to manage his usage to the extent that we could, and I think we’ll continue to be hopeful.”