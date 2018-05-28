White Sox place Davidson on DL, call up Matt Skole

CLEVELAND — The White Sox put designated hitter Matt Davidson on the disabled list (retroactive to May 25) with back spasms Monday and purchased the contract of infielder Matt Skole from Class AAA Charlotte. They also designated right-hander Ricardo Pinto for assignment.

Davidson, the Sox home run leader with 11 who is off to the best start of his career, has missed five consecutive games.

Skole, 28, is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI, 22 walks and a .360 on-base percentage in 42 games with Charlotte.

Skole signed with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on January 22. The left-handed hitter has no big league experience. he will wear No. 41.

Matt Skole, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo, left, during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Padres defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP)

Pinto, 24, was acquired from Philadelphia in exchange for international signing bonus pool money on March 28.

The Sox 40-man roster remains at 40.