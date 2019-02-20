White Sox players react to Manny Machado: ‘We’re going to keep rolling’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox players have no ill feelings toward Manny Machado, who agreed Monday to a deal with the Padres over the Sox.

It is what it is.

Perhaps the most upset player in the Sox clubhouse was Machado’s brother-in-law Yonder Alonso.

“It would’ve been a dream come true to play with a family member,” Alonso said. “But hey … He did what was right for his family, and I support him 100 percent.”

Machado picked the Padres’ 10-year, $300 million offer which included a opt out after five years over the reported Sox’ offer of $250 million over eight years with incentives and vesting options that could’ve taken it up to $350 million.

Shortstop Tim Anderson said Machado’s absence doesn’t define this season’s team.

“Nobody says it’s going to determine what we have going on in this locker room,” he said. “I feel like we have a great group of guys here. we’re going to do something special. You know, White Sox are moving in the right direction.”

Anderson, for one, is happy to move past the Machado questions. The topic of the day since Day 1 of camp, especially for one who plays a position Machado prefers, were getting old.

“[Bleep] yeah,” he said when asked if he is happy the decision was made. “[Bleep]. Maybe ya’ll can stop asking me now.’’

It’s been a nagging issue for Anderson, who staked his claim to his position in January and continued to express it during camp. It was more self confidence than anything.

“I could care less,’’ he said. “I don’t care about the situation that was going on. One decision won’t determine my future. Wish him the best of luck but that has nothing to do with me.’’

Welington Castillo, a teammate of Machado with the Orioles, was hoping Machado would pick the Sox.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed because he made that choice,’’ Castillo said. “Nobody can be in his shoes, he’s the only one who can make that choice. He decided on San Diego and you have to respect that.’’

Castillo said Machado wasn’t a big topic of conversation in the Sox clubhouse.

“No, not really,’’ he said. “I think we as a team would have been more happy with him but we are happy for him. But I know what kind of ballplayer he is.”

So did Machado miss the boat on the Sox?

“He might have,” Anderson said with a smile. “We’re going to keep rolling. You know, you can ride with us or don’t. We’re going to keep rolling. We couldn’t care less who’s on the boat with us. We know who all is on the boat with us and we know which way we’re going to sail, so we’re going to do get there.”

Tim Anderson likes what ‘we have going on in this locker room.’ He and everyone else ready to move on past daily Machado questions. pic.twitter.com/C3XqtXu2vM — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) February 20, 2019

