White Sox postpone Saturday’s game against Tigers due to weather

April showers bring May flowers, but what does snow bring?

Postponed baseball games.

Saturday night’s game between the White Sox and Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been scheduled to be made up later this summer.

Jose Abreu was supposed to be presented his Silver Slugger award, but now it appears that will be pushed back to the makeup game, which will be the first part of a doubleheader July 3.

The makeup game will start at 1:10 p.m., and the regularly scheduled contest will begin at 7:10 p.m. The first 20,000 fans to enter the ballpark for the first game of that doubleheader will receive an Abreu Silver Slugger bobblehead.

Game tickets (including mobile ones), parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes from tonight’s postponed contest will only be honored at the 1:10 p.m. game on July 3. Fans do not need to exchange any game tickets, parking coupons or Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to attend the rescheduled game, the Sox said.