White Sox pounded early in 13-4 loss to Cubs

MESA, Ariz.

Cubs 13, White Sox 4

Pounded, early and often

Left-hander Manny Banuelos, looking to make his second straight good start, walked four Cubs in the first inning and hit another in the second and it was downhill from there. The former top Yankees prospect has no minor league options left and would stand a good chance to make the team, although veteran Ervin Santana has the upper hand as the fifth starter.

Banuelos said he didn’t feel in sync warming up, and it carried over to the game.

“I fought to find it, but I couldn’t get it,” he said.

But wait, it gets worse

The Cubs pounded Juan Minaya and lefty Aaron Bummer in an eight-run second inning, Minaya failing to retire a hitter among the six faced (five hits, including a homer to Kris Bryant, and a walk) and Bummer, who struck out two but allowed four hits.

All or nothing

Jose Abreu homered for the second time in two days, and Adam Engel (opposite field) and minor leaguer Danny Mendick also went deep. The Sox (3-6-1) started mostly regulars against Yu Darvish, but their only other hit was a single by catching prospect Zack Collins.

Eloy vs. the Cubs

Top prospect Eloy Jimenez went 0-for-3 against the team that traded him. Jimenez is 2-for-14 (.143) with a double this spring.

“It’s just timing,” said Jimenez, who hit a pinch homer here last year. “It’s coming. I know it’s going to get better.”

Jimenez exchanged hugs and handshakes with Cubs coaching staff, including manager Joe Maddon, after the game.

“I know they still love me,” Jimenez said. “That [mutual] love is there.”

On deck

Angels at Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m. Monday, 720-AM, whitesox.com, Trevor Cahill vs. Reynaldo Lopez