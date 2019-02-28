Doctors prescribe 7-10 days rest for White Sox prospect Dane Dunning

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Dane Dunning, a top White Sox pitching prospect who is sidelined because of forearm discomfort, will continue to rest and receive treatment for another 7-10 days, the Sox said Thursday.

Dunning will begin a throwing program after that period. The determination was made after Dunning was examined by lead team doctor Nik Verma in Glendale, Arizona, and Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida.

Dunning, who exited during his start for Class AA Birmingham on June 23, missed the rest of the season with a sprained right elbow. He returned to the mound for the instructional league in October and entered his offseason expecting to be healthy for spring training but was not invited to major league camp after getting an invite last spring.

Acquired with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in the trade for Adam Eaton, Dunning is No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America among Sox prospects, which makes him the organization’s third-highest ranked pitching prospect behind Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease.