White Sox promote Eloy Jimenez to AAA Charlotte

As promised, the White Sox announced promotions of 16 minor league prospects to higher levels Thursday, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez, the No. 3-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, to Class AAA Charlotte and outfielder Luis Robert, No. 24, to high Class A Winston-Salem.

Also promoted with Jimenez from AA Birmingham to Charlotte: right-hander Ian Hamilton and catcher Seby Zavala.

Promoted to AA Birmingham: right-hander Dylan Cease, lefty Bernardo Flores, right-handers Matt Foster and Zach Thompson, and outfielders Luis Basabe Joel Booker and Alex Call.

Promoted to Winston-Salem: Robert, outfielder Luis Gonzalez, right-handers Tyler Johnson, Blake Battenfield and Lincoln Henzman, infielder Laz Rivera.