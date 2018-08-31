White Sox promote reliever Ian Hamilton after trading Xavier Cedeño to Brewers

Kannapolis Intimidators relief pitcher Ian Hamilton (12) in action against the West Virginia Power at Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Kannapolis, North Carolina. (Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

The White Sox’ youth movement continued Friday after veteran reliever Xavier Cedeño was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for two minor-leaguers, opening a spot on the major-league roster for potential future closer Ian Hamilton.

Hamilton, 23, was 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 22 saves in 43 outings with Class AA Birmingham and Class AAA Charlotte this season. The right-hander is the No. 16 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Hamilton was 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA with 12 saves in 21 outings at Birmingham. He was then promoted to Charlotte on June 21 and went 1-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 10 saves in 22 outings for the Knights.

Cedeño, 32, was 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and one save in 33 appearances for the Sox this season. He was signed as a minor-league free agent in January.

The Brewers sent minor-league outfielder Bryan Connell and minor-league right-hander Johan Domínguez to the Sox for Cedeño.

Connell, 19, is batting .239 with seven home runs and 24 RBI in 48 combined games between the Dominican Summer League Brewers and Advanced Rookie Helena. Domínguez, 22, has gone 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 23 combined relief appearances this season with the DSL Brewers, Arizona League Brewers and Helena