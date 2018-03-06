White Sox prospect Alec Hansen sidelined with forearm soreness

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Alec Hansen, who was scheduled to make his second appearance in a Cactus League game Tuesday, has soreness in his right forearm and likely will not pitch the rest of the spring.

General manager Rick Hahn described the issue is minor, although Hansen was sent for an MRI, which was “100 percent clean,” Hahn said.

“Everything is fine with Alec,” Hahn said. “The other day throwing his bullpen he felt a little soreness in his forearm. Any time a guy expresses that we understandably, especially this time of year, err on side of caution and shut him down, get him looked at. Everything in his examination was fine.”

Hahn said the 6-9 Hansen, 23, who is pegged to open the season at Class AA Birmingham, should begin the season without restrictions. He is ranked 40th among prospects by Baseball Prospectus and is coming off a 2017 season in which he led minor league baseball in strikeouts. Hansen finished the year with two appearances at Birmingham.

Alec Hansen throws a bullpen at White Sox camp earlier this spring. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ORG XMIT: otkco145

The Sox have endured injuries this spring to 2017 first-round draft choice Jake Burger (ruptured Achilles), No. 4 overall prospect Eloy Jimenez (knee tendinitis) and outfield prospect Micker Adolfo (sprained UCL).

Hahn said Hansen was sent for an MRI “to clear the general manager’s mind, not his, because of the way things have gone the first few weeks.”

“His MRI was 100 percent clear and showed no indications of any issues,” Hahn said. “So he’s dealing with a little muscle issue in his forearm. We’re going to err on side of caution and slow him down a little bit. As we sit here today I expect him to start his season without restriction when the time comes.”

Hansen made one appearance this spring, striking out three Reds over 1 2/3 innings in Goodyear. Last season, his fastball sat in the mid-90s and touched 98-99, but he topped at 93 Thursday.