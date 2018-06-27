White Sox prospect Dane Dunning out 6-8 weeks with elbow sprain

The White Sox said that Class AA Birmingham right-hander Dane Dunning has a moderate elbow sprain that will not require surgery, and the highly-regarded prospect will begin a 6-8 week program of rest and rehab.

Dunning was examined Wednesday in Chicago by team doctor Nik Verma. The Sox said Dunning will begin a throwing program after the 6-8 week period, and a plan for his return to pitching will be implemented.

Dunning, 23, the organization’s No. 6-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA Birmingham. He exited his last start during the fifth inning Saturday.

The Sox aqcuired the 2016 first-round draft pick from the Washington Nationals with right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in a trade for outfielder Adam Eaton on Dec. 7, 2016.