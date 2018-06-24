White Sox prospect Dane Dunning to undergo MRI

A piece of the White Sox future might’ve hit a significant speedbump.

Dane Dunning left his start Saturday for Class AA Birmingham after 3 2/3 innings with a right elbow injury. The Sox said Dunning, 23, departed with right elbow soreness and will undergo an MRI in the coming days.

Manager Rick Renteria said “I think everybody considered it a very moderate strain.”

“Nobody is at this point too concerned. They still have to re evaluate more,” Renteria said. “We won’t know more until they get further evaluation and at that point everybody will know where he’s at. Right now he still has to be re-evaluated.”

Dunning was part of the trade that sent Adam Eaton to Washington in December of 2016. Called up to Class AA in late April, Dunning is 5-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts for the Barons.

Wakeup call

Yoan Moncada is learning some difficult but important lessons as he goes through a challenging stretch of his young career.

Hitting just .194 over his last 10 games, Moncada’s defense at second base has also been spotty. He has 11 errors, including a recent stretch of four over three games.

Renteria said he’s talked to Moncada about intensity and focus, both of which need to be there every pitch.

“I think Moncy is probably getting a little bit of a wakeup call to himself in terms of where he sees himself. I think he’s also learning that truly you have to take every single pitch of the game into consideration because they all matter,” Renteria said. “His skillset hasn’t disappeared. It’s still there. Obviously a high skillset. But I think he’s starting to realize mentally that ‘maybe I have to have a little bit more focus and intensity.’”

Hey, it’s Edwin

Former Sox and Cubs pitcher Edwin Jackson is expected to be called from the minors to start Monday’s game for Oakland against Detroit. And when he does, he’ll be equaling a major-league record by appearing for his 13th team, matching the mark set by Octavio Dotel.

“He has been with a few teams. I’m probably the only guy in the clubhouse that has never met him. But I did earlier today,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “He obviously gets along with people if he’s moved around as much as he has. From what I understand he is a terrific gentleman and another great resource for younger guys to see how he goes about his business.”

More updates

Pitcher Miguel Gonzalez was scheduled to make his first rehab start for Class AAA Charlotte. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since April 22 with right rotator cuff inflammation.

Renteria said Dylan Covey, who left Saturday’s game with right hip soreness, felt better Sunday morning.