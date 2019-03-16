White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez felt pressure, ‘tried to do too much’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eloy Jimenez feels close to becoming a major leaguer.

“Really close,” he said.

As well he should, his spring training .154 batting average notwithstanding.

Jimenez, 22, has dominated minor league pitching, and the expectation remains that his skill to hit for power, average and using the whole field will play at the major league level when he’s called up, most likely in late April. He was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte Wednesday and will finish spring training in minor league camp, where he will get game at-bats on a daily basis.

Eloy Jimenez talks to reporters at White Sox camp Saturday morning. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“They just told me to keep playing hard, keep doing what you are doing, we like it,” Jimenez said Saturday, talking to reporters for the first time since being sent out.

Jimenez played left field adequately and went 4-for-26 with two doubles, a home run, nine strikeouts and no walks in nine Cactus League games. He said early on his timing was off, which is something he hadn’t experienced before.

Perhaps because of great expectations, wanting to prove he deserved to be called up last season but did not because of service time issues — the Sox get an extra year of contract control by waiting till late April — Jimenez put pressure on himself this spring to perform.

“A little bit,” Jimenez said. “I tried to do too much. I think that’s why I didn’t have good results. I’m going to keep working, and I’m going to try to control that.”

Jimenez said he saw the ball well during Cactus League games, but the results just were not there.

“But I feel good,” he said.

By not tearing it up this spring — as Kris Bryant did with the Cubs in 2015 but was sent down anyway for service time reasons — the Sox probably will take less heat for sending Jimenez out than they otherwise would have.

“I was trying to compete for the regular team but I know that [remains] a possibility,” Jimenez said. “I’m going to work hard, and when they give me the chance I am going to be the best player I can be.”

Jimenez combined to hit .337/.384/.577 with 22 homers, 28 doubles, three triples and 75 RBI over 108 games between AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte last season.