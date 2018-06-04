White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez named Southern League Player of Month

A few days after being named White Sox prospect of the month, outfielder Eloy Jimenez received another honor: Southern League player of the month for the May.

Jimenez, the No. 3 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, led the Class AA Southern League in OPS (1.082), hits (40), extra-base hits (18), total bases (71), doubles (11), and slugging percentage (.664) for the Barons in May. He was tied for third in homers with six and second with 25 RBI.

Jimenez is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak for the Barons. He owns the longest streak in the league this season, 15, from April 26 to May 11. His bat certainly looks ready to be tested in the majors. It’s only a matter of time when that call comes from the Sox. Eloy Jimenez.

“I do believe I’m ready for it,” Jimenez, 21, said on a conference call Monday. “But you know what? It’s not something for me decide. Whenever they think it’s a good time for me to be in the majors, they’re going to make it. I’m ready whenever they say I’m ready.”

Jimenez, who’s playing time was limited somewhat by knee and pectoral injuries sustained in Arizona this spring, is playing regularly now and is batting .331/.374/.614 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and 39 RBI in 41 games.