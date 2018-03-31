White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez sidelined again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — White Sox prized outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez suffered a mild strain to his left pectoral muscle while working out at the Sox spring training complex, the team said Saturday.

Jimenez, the No. 4 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, will be held out of baseball activities for about a week and is expected to ramp back up in extended spring training games before re-joining Class AA Birmingham. Jimenez missed about two weeks during spring training with knee tendinitis.