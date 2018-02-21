White Sox prospect embraces second chance, ‘first’ start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When a second chance comes your way, you grab it and hold on tight. No one knows this more than 23-year-old right-hander Tyler Danish.

A second-round high school draft pick by the White Sox in 2013 whose pro career got off to a fast start but then stalled, Danish was already thinking about a fresh start in 2018 when, driving home after a 4-14 with a 5.47 ERA at Class AAA Charlotte, he looked in his rearview mirror and saw something that put it all in perspective.

“I’m lucky to be alive,’’ Danish said Wednesday, recalling his involvement in a pileup that left one dead.

He knew it could have been him.

Tyler Danish facing the Detroit Tigers May 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

“It could have been over,’’ Danish said.

When the Knights’ season was over, Danish packed his car and headed toward his home in Riverview, Fla. While slowing his Altima for an accident, he saw a semi-tractor trailer truck bearing down from behind, “taking cars out.”

Danish got slammed from behind, the force pushing his car about 100 feet.

“It was a scary situation,’’ Danish said. “Not many people get a second chance in life, and I did. I’m going to try and use it every day, kind of like a motivational thing. I’m not supposed to really be here so I just take it every day and go with it.’’

Danish walked away from it with a dislocated left shoulder, knowing it could have been his right.

The significance, or “honor” of starting the Cactus League opener is nothing like the Opening Day nod but Danish being the first Sox to get the ball for a couple of innings against the Dodgers in light of all momentary darkness that just kind of feels right, and Danish is embracing the moment.

“I want to be the first guy out,’’ he said. “I kind of want to be the guy that shows what I’m here for. I’m here to try and make this club, no matter what it is — starting, relieving. Whatever that role may be I’m going to put my best foot forward every day and try to make this team. That’s my goal.’’

Danish made three brief appearances for the Sox in 2016 and one spot start in 2017, on May 27 against the Tigers. He hurled five scoreless innings, pitching around six walks and striking out six. This year, he’s going to cut down the movement in his delivery and work out of the stretch at all times.

“I kind of started leaning a little forward when I delivered it [in the windup],’’ he said. “Just late in my arm a lot of times. This kind of simplifies it and lets me get on time a lot more consistently

“Just try to simplify everything. Better timing for me, really. I threw live yesterday in BP and I felt great.’’

Like Danish said, it just feels good to be alive.

“You can see how fast it can get taken from you so every day is a blessing to be alive for me now,’’ he said. “So take every day like it’s the last and give everything I have, every single day be the best person I can be. As a player, and as a person around everyone else.’’