White Sox prospect Luis Robert continues to impress

Twenty-year-old prospect Luis Robert prepares to bat against Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen in a B game Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Moments later, Robert would double and steal third base. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Aaron Rowand describes Luis Robert the way most coaches and scouts are describing him, with superlatives about tools, strength and athleticism.

But Rowand, the White Sox outfield and baserunning coordinator, also has an encouraging word about Robert’s coachability that should bode well for the prized Cuban outfield prospect’s development.

“Works his tail off, quick learner,” Rowand said Monday morning at Camelback Ranch. “He’s smart. You ask him to do something, you only do it once and he does it. It’s impressive.”

About an hour later, Robert played center field in a B game against the Dodgers. Batting third in the Sox lineup, he popped out against left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu in his first at-bat. His second at-bat was against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, and leading off an inning he lined Jansen’s first pitch into the left-field corner for a double. Then he stole third base.

Flashing more speed, Robert beat out a grounder to shortstop for an infield single his third time up.

Signed for a $26 million bonus in June, and costing the Sox an additional $26 million tax for exceeding their international bonus pool, Robert, 20, hasn’t disappointed during his first two weeks in major league camp. Rowand, the Sox center fielder on their 2005 World Series championship team, says this about the 6-2, 210-pounder ranked as the No. 4 prospect and best athlete in the Sox system by Baseball America and No. 28 prospect overall by MLB Pipeline:

“He’s a five-tool guy. He’s athletic, has great speed, a great arm. Really good hands. Handsy in the outfield. Covers a lot of ground, works hard. Has a lot of power, a lot of pop. And he has a short, simple good swing.

“And he’s young. When he fills out he’s going to be even bigger and stronger than he already is.”

Here is Robert stealing third against Jansen.

“He takes short, choppy steps and still runs the way he does,” Rowand said. “He always has his feet under him, is always balanced. He’s going to be a good player.”

Robert is playing in the U.S. for the first time. In 28 games in the Dominican Summer League, he batted .314 three homers, 14 RBI, 23 strikeouts and 22 walks. He will open the season at Class A Kannapolis or Winston-Salem.