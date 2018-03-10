White Sox prospect Luis Robert has sprained left thumb

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ run of bad injury luck took another bad turn Saturday when the club announced that prized Cuban outfield prospect Luis Robert has a sprained left thumb ligament and will likely not play until May.

Robert, the No. 28 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has played to rave reviews from scouts, teammates and coaches during spring training. He injured the thumb sliding into second base in a game against the Reds on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. He later hit a go-ahead grand slam in what was his first Cactus League start.

The injury is a moderate Grade 2 sprain. Robert’s hand will be immobilized for approximately six weeks, and he is expected to return to game action in about 10 weeks.

General manager Rick Hahn said Robert, 20, is expected to begin extended games “roughly in early May. Hopefully we can adjust that timetable when the cast comes off,” he said.

Luis Robert after hitting a grand slam in his last at-bat of spring training Wednesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Already this spring, 2017 first-round draft pick Jake Burger ruptured his left Achilles, outfielder Micker Adolfo suffered a sprained UCL in his right throwing elbow outfielder Eloy Jimenez has made one appearance in a game because of tendinitis in his left knee and pitching prospect Alec Hansen was sidelined with soreness in his right forearm.

Burger is out for the season and Hansen will not pitch during spring training but is expected to be ready for his minor league season. Jimenez was said to be close to playing in a game, perhaps Monday. Adolfo is able to continue playing as a designated hitter.

Playing in the Dominican Summer League after the Sox signed him to a $26 million bonus in May, Robert suffered a meniscus injury and also rolled his ankle in a collision at home plate. On the feet first slide Wednesday, the hand was in the wrong position, Robert said Saturday.

“I didn’t put my hand in the right way,” he said through translator Billy Russo.

Hahn called Robert’s string of injuries “fluky.” He was also taken out of a B game last week after getting hit on the helmet by the glove of Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. as he was finishing a slide into second.

“Hopefully we’re getting the bad luck out of the way early in his career,” Hahn said Saturday.

Robert was expected to open the season at Class A Kannapolis or Winston-Salem.

He was 3-for-10 with a home run in Cactus League games. In one B game, Robert doubled against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and stole third.

The Sox put Robert’s locker between major leaguers Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada, both fellow Cubans, in camp.

“What I liked most about this is the opportunity to be part of the major league organization, major league team and be around major league players,” Robert said. “It was a unique.”