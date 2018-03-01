White Sox prospect Luis Robert ‘OK’ after exiting B game

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The injury bug has already bitten White Sox prospects hard this spring, and there was one more scare in a B game against the Padres on a backfield in Peoria.

Prized Cuban center fielder Luis Robert, after walking and stealing second base, got whacked in the head by former Sox prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. after sliding into the bag. Tatis’ hand swung around after the play and inadvertently struck Robert on the head. Robert stayed on the ground for a while, and after training staff and Renteria came out to check him, walked off the field under his own power.

A Sox spokesman at the game said Robert is OK.

Tatis, the Padres’ top prospect whom the Sox traded for James Shields, remained in the game.

Luis Robert boards a bus at the White Sox spring training facility in Glendale for a B game in Peoria. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

White Sox training staff and manager Rick Renteria (gray pullover) tend to Luis Robert while Padres training staff checks on Fernando Tatis (94). (Photo by Kim Contreras/Future Sox)

Robert, who is 1-for-4 with a single and a walk in four Cactus League games as a late inning replacement, doubled in a run and scored in the first inning, grounded to third and walked in three plate appearances.

The Sox can ill afford more injuries to their prospects. Outfielder Micker Adolfo suffered a sprained UCL in his throwing arm (he is not throwing but still hitting and was the Sox designated hitter in the B game) and third baseman Jake Burger had surgery Thursday to repair a ruptured Achilles suffered in a game against the Athletics Monday.

Robert is the No. 3-ranked Sox prospect, according to MLB.com.

Adolfo grounded out, walked and flied out.