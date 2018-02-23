White Sox prospect Micker Adolfo out with sprained UCL

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox had their first bit of disappointing injury news Friday, announcing that outfield prospect Micker Adolfo has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament and strained flexor tendon in his throwing arm.

Adolfo, 21, the No. 17-ranked prospect among Sox prospects according to Baseball America who has battled injuries since the Sox signed him to a $1.6 million bonus in 2013, may not need surgery on the right elbow, general manager Rick Hahn said, although it remains a possibility. Adolfo was receiving a second opinion on Friday before the Sox played their first Cactus League game.

“We do not yet have a plan for him but right now there is a chance that rehab will allow the ample time to heal and put it behind him,” Hahn said. “If that does not work surgery is an option at some point, but we’re not there yet.”

Hahn also said that left-hander Carlos Rodon is making good progress but will not pitch during the Cactus League season. His return continues on the path of being out for eight months rather than six, which would put him back in action in June.

Adolfo has one of the best throwing arms in the Sox system.

In other news, the Sox agreed to terms on 2018 contracts with 26 players:

Pitchers Aaron Bummer, Ian Clarkin, Jace Fry, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Gregory Infante, Reynaldo López, Juan Minaya, José Ruiz and Thyago Vieira; catchers Omar Narváez and Kevan Smith; infielders Matt Davidson, Casey Gillaspie, Yoán Moncada, José Rondón and Tyler Saladino and outfielders Adolfo, Luis Alexander Basabe, Ryan Cordell, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Willy García, Eloy Jiménez, Daniel Palka and Charlie Tilson.

The highest contract among them is Davidson at $570,000. The major league minimum is $545,000.

All White Sox on the 40-man roster are under contract.