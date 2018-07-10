White Sox put Avisail Garcia on 10-day disabled list with strained hamstring

Avisail Garcia was put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring. | Bob Levey/Getty Images

The White Sox put outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Monday) with a strained right hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. It’s his second time on the disabled list this season.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox added outfielder Ryan LaMarre, who the team claimed off waivers on Monday from the Minnesota Twins, to their 25-man roster.

Garcia suffered a Grade 2 tear of the same hamstring in late April, which sidelined him for nearly nine weeks. On Sunday, he left the Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Astros with hamstring tightness.

During the Sox’ 10-game road trip which ended Sunday, Garcias played through tightness in both hamstrings. He was seen icing his hamstrings after several games.

Garcia has been the Sox’ best hitter since coming off his first disabled list stint in late June. He was batting .390 with six homers and 10 RBI in his last 10 games.

LaMarre, 29, hit .269 with five doubles and eight RBI in 43 games over four stints with the Twins this season. He was designated for assignment on July 2.

The White Sox are schedule to open a two-game home series against the Cardinals Tuesday evening.