White Sox put Leury Garcia on disabled list

The White Sox brought up an outfielder from Class AAA Charlotte Monday, but it wasn’t prized prospect Eloy Jimenez.

They put infielder-outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Ryan LaMarre. They also reinstated catcher Kevan Smith, the proud father of a new son, from a three-day paternity leave and optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Charlotte.

Garcia left the Sox’ 8-7 win over the Rays on Sunday with a sore left hamstring. The switch-hitting 27-year-old was batting .303 batting average over his last 20 games, raising his hitting line to .280/.310/.394. This is Garcia’s second trip on the DL this season after missing a little over three weeks in late May and early June due to a knee sprain.

LaMarre, who was acquired off waivers from the Twins earlier this year, returns to the big leagues after a 10-game stint with Charlotte in which he batted .220/.273/.366. Adam Engel started in center field Monday against the Yankees after Garcia had started there in four of the Sox’ previous five games.

Leury Garcia watches his solo home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Jimenez watch for an anticipated call-up continued. When it was said to Renteria that speculation about a possible promotion could come as soon as Monday, Renteria gave a puzzled look.

“Ultimately it’s when the organization at the top says, ‘Let’s make this move,’ ’’ Renteria said. “He’s having a nice run, continuing to show he’s capable of performing. Ultimately when we believe as an organization it’s the right time we’ll make that decision. He’ll be here in due time. I’m sure everybody will be happy to see him.

“Now we’ll continue to work with the guys who are here and what they’re doing. They deserve that. It’s important. They don’t need any secondary obstacles or influences invading their space.’’

Palka power

Through Sunday, Daniel Palka ranked among American League rookie leaders in home runs (tied for first with 17), slugging percentage (second, .504), RBI (3rd, 44) and total bases (fifth, 128).

Palka’s three pinch homers are tied with Oscar Gamble (1977), John Romano (1959) and Ron Northey (1956) for the franchise record. His nine RBI are the most by a Sox pinch hitter since Jerry Hairston had 10 in 1987.

Palka batted fourth as the designated hitter Monday.

Fatherhood

Smith’s wife Jessica gave birth to the couple’s first child, Wyatt Daniel Smith, Thursday night.

“Unbelievable. Greatest day of my life,” said Smith, whose son is named after former Sox pitcher Daniel Webb. Webb died in an ATV accident last year.

“Kind of funny, he has two webbed toes,’’ Smith said of his newborn. “I kind of laughed when we saw those because that was Webby kinda putting his stamp on him a little bit. But the doctor said he’s going to be fine, won’t hurt him at all, just kind of something unique to him and I love it. He just keeps showing me ways he’s watching over him and keeping his eye on all of us down here.”