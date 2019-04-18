Lucas Giolito goes on injured list, White Sox recall Carson Fulmer, Ryan Cordell

DETROIT — The White Sox put right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell and right-hander Carson Fulmer from Class AAA Charlotte Thursday morning.

Giolito, 24, suffered the injury in the third inning of his start against the Royals Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA in four starts.

Cordell, 27, is batting .323 with three doubles, one homer and one triple in seven games with Charlotte. He made his first Opening Day roster with the Sox and went 2-for-6 with a homer and three RBI over five games before being optioned to Charlotte on April 7.

Fulmer, 25, was pitching well at Charlotte with a 1.29 ERA and 11 strikeouts over three relief appearances covering 11 innings. He was recalled by the Sox on April 8 and allowed one run over three innings before being optioned back to Charlotte.

Ryan Cordell hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Oliver Perez in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Sox optioned struggling outfielder Daniel Palka to Charlotte after their 4-3 loss to the Royals in 10 innings Wednesday.

The team’s home run leader with 27 as a rookie in 2018, Palka is 1-for-35 this season. As a pinch hitter Wednesday, he singled softly through the left side of the infield for his first hit. Palka hit into an inning ending double play his next time up.

“Ultimately I just gotta get back on my game,” Palka said.

“That’s all it is. So, the plan is to go down and get back in rhythm and when they need a bat, hopefully I’m that bat.”