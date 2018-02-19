White Sox rebuild generating ‘market momentum’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Don Cooper remembers the roar of 2005, when good crowds flocked to U.S. Cellular Field to witness a World Series run.

The White Sox pitching coach, the only current staffer who popped champagne corks 13 seasons ago, wants to hear it again. In fact, he wants to feel a more noticeable buzz this season, even though the rebuilding Sox aren’t expected to put a winning product on the field.

“[Fan support] is important to us,’’ said Cooper between phone calls to season ticket holders from Guaranteed Rate Field a couple of weeks ago. “When the stadium is packed – and not just on Opening Day – it energizes our players, as well as the coaches, and how much the players want to perform. I know because I’m in the dugout. They want to give the fans who come out the best.’’

“When it’s packed it’s easy to go out and perform for those fans,’’ shortstop Tim Anderson said. “The energy is already set from them.’’

Fans try to catch a home run by Tim Anderson against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 9, 2017. (AP)

When there are only 7,000 fans in the seats, “I like that, too, because you know who is with you even when you are losing,’’ Anderson said. “But I feel like we’re at the start of something good.’’

Everyone felt the energy around SoxFest last month, which sold out after two years of coming up short. It was spurred by the feel-good vibe around the rebuild, and it stayed strong during the first full squad workout on a cool and breezy Monday at Camelback Ranch. Top prospects Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Luis Robert, Alec Hansen — to name a few — were main attractions but none of them figure to be in Sox uniforms on Opening Day. It’s too soon.

Even so, the rebuild seems to be generating ticket sales for the real games which begin in five weeks.

Sox Vice President for Marketing and Sales Brooks Boyer said the club doesn’t release specifics on season ticket numbers “but I can say our season ticket renewal rate has exceeded our expectations and our new season ticket sales are pacing well ahead of last year [by one month].

“Obviously, the strong renewal rate and new sales, coupled with the fan enthusiasm for the team direction from SoxFest gives us reason to be optimistic,’’ Boyer said. “We still have a lot of work to do but we certainly have some market momentum.’’

The long-standing belief that the Sox, who until last season consistently put competitive teams on the field or went down trying, would suffer badly at the gate if they didn’t win or make the effort to was refuted last season. They averaged 20,117 fans (13th of 15 American League teams) after averaging 21,559 (12th) in 2016, not much of a drop. By comparison, they averaged 28,924 in 2005 (seventh) and 36,511 (third) in the World Series coattails year of ’06.

It doesn’t hurt that tanking is in vogue, thanks to the Astros and Cubs making it work. Cooper says Sox fans are right to be buying in.

“We’re closer, we’re getting closer,’’ Cooper promised. “It’s coming as a team. We’re going to be back.’’