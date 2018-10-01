White Sox rebuild lost steam in 2018

With 10 consecutive years without making the playoffs, the White Sox moved into a tie for sixth with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the sixth-longest active postseason drought in professional sports.

The Seattle Mariners, who were 89-73 this season but didn’t get in, lead the way with 17 straight seasons without, followed by the Cleveland Browns (15), Miami Marlins (15), Sacramento Kings and San Diego Padres (12) and the Bucs and Sox. The Sox stayed far, far away with 100 losses for the fourth time in their history and a fifth straight fourth-place finish in the AL Central following a fifth-place landing in 2013.

Okay, so it’s long been established that it’s been bad for much too long on the South Side. But the Sox do appear to have a clear plan in place to change all that, with a much-improved farm system giving hope for a better future.

If only Year 2 of the rebuild (a 62-100 record) had maintained the momentum generated in year 1 (67-95).

The arrival of Michael Kopech (right) to the majors gave White Sox fans something to be excited about. His torn UCL after four starts was the low point of a rough season for the franchise. (Getty Images)

Here’s how it stalled:

*Injuries to top prospects. Top pitching prospect Michael Kopech needing Tommy John surgery that takes him out of the entire 2019 season after he made four starts in September was the biggest blow in a long list including 2017 first-round third baseman Jake Burger, who blew out an Achilles not once but twice; elbow concerns for two of their top pitching prospects, Alec Hansen and Dane Dunning; a sprained thumb that limited badly needed playing time for outfielder and No. 25 overall prospect (per MLB Pipeline) Luis Robert, and Tommy John No. 3 prospect Eloy Jimenez was slowed by knee and pectoral problems in the spring, worrisome at the time but in comparison to the others and in the big scheme of things, minor stuff. How Burger, Dunning, Hansen and Adolfo come away from their issues is not a minor concern. Right-hander Zack Burdi, a 2016 first-rounder and potential closer, sat out the year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

*On the major league team, hamstring and knee problems limited right fielder Avisail Garcia to 93 games after his All-Star season in 2017, which makes it hard to know whether to include him in future plans and, if he’s not, limits trade value. Jose Abreu was held to a career low 128 games because of health issues, right-hander Miguel Gonzalez made three starts after being signed for $4.75 million and, free-agent catcher Welington Castillo was suspended 80 games for PEDs and right-hander Nate Jones’ elbow limited him to 33 relief appearances.

*Nothing was more important to the rebuild than the development of middle infielders Tim Anderson, 25, and Yoan Moncada, 23, both of whom made 20 errors, although Anderson’s improved defense in the second half is viewed as significant. Moncada struck out 217 times, six short of the major league record and the biggest contributor to the team’s major league strikeout record. Moncada is the only Sox age 23 or younger with 30-plus doubles, 15-plus homers, 10-plus stolen bases and 60 RBI.

Anderson hit 20 homers and stole 26 bases, the Sox’ first 20/20 shortstop ever, but he batted .240 with a .280 on-base percentage.

All said and done, their progress can best be sized up as a mixed bag.

*While right-hander Reynaldo Lopez was the team’s best pitcher per wins above replacement — and he finished strong – the progress of the other two starters considered future pieces, lefty Carlos Rodon and righty Lucas Giolito, took concerning turns in bad Septembers.

As hard as 2018 was, there were moments. Yolmer Sanchez was a valuable player and fun-loving hoot, Daniel Palka punished a team-high 27 home run balls as a rookie, Kevan Smith jerked a tear-jerking homer wearing the name of Daniel Webb, his late best pal and teammate, on his jersey, and Matt Davidson hit three homers on Opening Day and looked like a real pitcher with three scoreless appearances featuring a strikeout of Giancarlo Stanton.

Every once in a while, it was good to smile.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in four and a half months.