White Sox rebuild showing some promise

The rebuilding White Sox came home Thursday to meet the well built Boston Red Sox, riding high from a 5-2 road trip against the Tigers and Yankees and 11 wins in their last 15 games.

This is the same team that for the first four months of the season was on pace for 100 losses and looking bad doing it. In the last month, however, enough corners have been turned at important places to elevate the mood considerably around Guaranteed Rate Field.

One of those places is where Lucas Giolito, who threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run, two-hit ball in the Sox’ 9-5 loss before 18,015 fans, exists heading into the final month of the season. Before 30-year-old Jeanmar Gomez surrendered Giolito’s 4-0 lead in quick fashion in the seventh and before Thyago Vieira gave up five runs in the ninth, Giolito had walked off to a standing ovation after handcuffing baseball’s best hitting team, the latest indication the Sox rebuild is firming up in good places, boosted by several key developments:

*Carlos Rodon’s sustained excellence: The 25-year-old left-hander with the elite slider, about a year removed from shoulder surgery, is pitching like one of the best starters in baseball and he’s done it over nine straight starts without a bad one. He’s 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA since June 30. The 2019 Opening Day starter.

White Sox righty Lucas Giolito pitches against the Boston Red Sox Thursday. (AP)

*Tim Anderson’s improved defense. The shortstop who once looked shaky has been reliable as well as spectacular at times. He has played 18 consecutive errorless games and had only four errors in his last 69. With 17 homers and 25 stolen bases, Anderson’s offensive pop has not been in question. He’s one of five major leaguers with 15 and 25, including Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, Trea Turner and Starling Marte.

*Giolito’s rebound: After a first half that looked down-to-Charlotte worthy, the 24-year-old right-hander has found his command and is pitching like a rotation-piece keeper. He owns a 2.84 ERA over his last four starts (with six walks) and is 5-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts over his last 10 starts. Against the Red Sox, threw a career-high 113 pitches (74 strikes), 13 for swings and misses (seven on changeups).

*Michael Kopech’s arrival: The organization’s top pitching prospect has only thrown eight innings over two starts, but they’ve been impressive enough (one run) to leave some lining him up behind Rodon in the 2019 rotation. It’s too soon for that, but the 22-year-old’s presence alone giving clarity to the future has been a boost.

“We’ve had a lot of things come together,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “Our starting rotation has settled down, they’ve gotten better. We’ve had to do a lot of things with the bullpen, mixing and matching and doing things of that nature. I think the guys have been swinging the bat, you’re scoring some runs, you’re catching the ball, you’re pitching.’’

The Sox pounced on right-hander Rick Porcello (15-8) with three runs in the first on Avisail Garcia’s home run to center, his 15th, and Matt Davidson’s RBI single in the first. Garcia’s sacrifice fly in the second made it 4-0.

After Giolito left, the Red Sox pushed across four runs in the seventh to tie it, one charged to Giolito and three to Gomez, who gave up Mookie Betts’ 29th homer and Ian Kinsler’s two-run single. J.D. Martinez belted his 39th homer to make it 9-5, sending many fans for their cars.

At least they had Giolito’s performance to remember.

“We’ve come together and are playing together as a team,’’ Anderson said before the game. “Our [starting] pitchers are throwing some heckuva games. And we’ve been swinging the bats well and picking each other up.

“We want to finish strong and give a small sample of what can possibly happen next year.’’