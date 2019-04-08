White Sox recall Carson Fulmer before facing Rays

The White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer from Class AAA Charlotte before their game against the Rays on Monday. The team had an open spot on its roster after optioning outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte on Sunday night.

Fulmer, the Sox’ 2015 first-round pick, made limited appearances with the team in each of the last three seasons. He may not be on the big league roster for long depending on what happens with Ervin Santana, who could be activated Tuesday to make his first appearance of the season.

The Sox take on the Rays this afternoon to open a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fulmer made one appearance out of Charlotte’s bullpen this season prior to his promotion. He allowed one run off two hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.1 innings. He’s generally not performed well at the Class AAA level with a 5.48 career ERA in 212 innings.

Santana, who spent the past four seasons with the Twins, could be in line to make his White Sox debut this week. The team would need to make another move now to fit him on the roster.