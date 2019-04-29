White Sox recall Dylan Covey from AAA Charlotte

The White Sox recalled right-hander Dylan Covey from Class AAA Charlotte Monday, a day after elbow and shoulder problems landed righty relievers Nate Jones and Ryan Burr on the injured list.

Covey, 27, is 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA and 13 strikeouts in five games (three starts) covering 14 1/3 innings with Charlotte this season. He made the Sox Opening Day roster, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two brief relief appearances before being optioned to the Knights on April 3.

Covey made 21 starts and appeared in 27 games for the Sox last season, going 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 91 strikeouts.

With Manny Banuelos taking Ervin Santana’s place in the rotation and Lucas Giolito expected back soon from a hamstring injury, Covey is expected to pitch out of the bullpen as a middle or long reliever.

Dylan Covey pitched to a 2.51 ERA over 14 1/3 innings at AAA Charlotte before being recalled by the White Sox Monday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Nate Jones (right elbow inflammation) and Burr (A/C joint inflammation in right shoulder) are on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 27 and April 25, respectively.