White Sox recall former Tigers reliever Bruce Rondon before game Sunday

After playing for the Detroit Tigers for his entire major-league career, right-handed reliever Bruce Rondon was recalled from Class AAA by the White Sox before a game Sunday against his former team — leading to some confusion.

“This morning, wrongly I went to their clubhouse,” Rondon said through a translator shortly after his arrival to Guaranteed Rate Field. “I saw Miguel, he said, “Hey, loco, what are you doing here?’

“I never had in mind I would have to pitch against them.”

Rondon was signed by the White Sox in January after spending four seasons with the Tigers. He has a 5.00 career ERA, accompanied by a strikeout rate of over 12 K/9 and consistently hit 97 mph on his fastball during 2017 with the Tigers.

White Sox relief pitcher Bruce Rondon pauses on the mound during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on March 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Rondon was recalled to fill the roster spot of Juan Minaya, who was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte after walking four batters in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

“I felt very good during spring training,” Rondon said. “I got good results and even though I arrived to camp late because of the troubles with the visa, I was always in contact with them and I was working in Venezuela with the program [pitching coach Don] Cooper and the coaches gave me. They knew what I was doing in Venezuela and when they saw me in spring training.”

“He’s been in the big leagues in the past,” manager Rick Renteria said. “The hope is that we can harness that power, have him command the strike zone more consistently and maybe we get something that’s long-lasting and effective.”