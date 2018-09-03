White Sox recall outfielder Ryan Cordell from Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell runs to first base after hitting an infield grounder during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Padres defeated the White Sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ORG XMIT: RFOTK209

The White Sox recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell from Class AAA Charlotte on Monday.

Cordell, 26, who has no major league experience, is batting .246 with four home runs, 26 RBI eight stolen bases in 51 combined games this season with Charlotte, the Arizona League White Sox and Class AA Birmingham. He appeared in 22 games in center field, 13 in right and six in left with the Knights.

Acquired last July from the Brewers in exchange for right-hander Anthony Swarzak, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cordell made a good showing during spring training and went on the disabled list from April 17-July 23 with a broken right collarbone. He batted .289 over his last 29 games with the Knights.

The Sox outfield has been dinged up of late. Avisail Garcia is nursing a sore knee and Ryan LaMarre has a sore hip.

Cordell will wear uniform No. 49. The Sox active roster increases to 29.