White Sox recall pitcher Josh Osich from Class AAA Charlotte

As expected, the White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Josh Osich from Class AAA Charlotte on Friday. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

As expected, the White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Josh Osich from Class AAA Charlotte on Friday.

Osich was called up in place of pitcher Caleb Frare, whom the Sox was optioned to Charlotte after Wednesday’s loss to the Rays. After making the Sox’ Opening Day roster this season, Frare gave up two runs on two hits and three walks over 2⅔ innings in four relief appearances.

Osich has had a strong start to the season. In three relief appearance with Charlotte, Osich, whom the Sox claimed off waivers in March, went 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA, allowing one earned run in four innings.

In 160 major-league games over four seasons with the Giants, Osich has gone 6-5 with a 5.01 ERA (67 ER/120.1 IP) and 105 strikeouts.

Osich will wear uniform No. 64.