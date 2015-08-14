White Sox reinstate Emilio Bonifacio, option Leury Garcia

The White Sox have reinstated Emilio Bonifacio from his rehab assignment and optioned Leury Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Friday.

Bonifacio went on the DL on July 29 with a left oblique strain after hitting .169 in 45 games with the Sox.

Garcia went 2 for 6 in seven games during two separate stints with the big-league club.