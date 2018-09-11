White Sox reinstate right-hander Nate Jones from DL

White Sox right-hander Nate Jones, out since June 12 with a pronator muscle strain, was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Jones threw a scoreless inning for Class A Winston-Salem Wednesday and threw live batting practice to Jose Abreu Saturday.

“He was nasty,” Abreu said.

“I even mixed some righty-on-righty changeups,’’ Jones said. “I threw strikes, and everything is feeling good. I think we are getting close.”

Nate Jones pitches against the Twins on June 5 in Minneapolis. (AP)

Jones, 32, has a club option on his contract for next season and 2020.

“We are not promised tomorrow so you don’t know what exactly is going to go on next year,’’ he said. “Either to prove to the White Sox or another team, ‘He’s healthy and he’s back and he can pitch.’ ’’

Jones, 32, has been on the DL since June 13. He is 2-2 with a 2.55 ERA with four saves over 24 2/3 innings this season, his seventh with the White Sox.

The Sox’ active roster increases to 32 and the 40-man roster increases to 40.