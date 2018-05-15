White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada from 10-day disabled list

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada holds his leg after sliding into third during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in St. Louis. Moncada left the game and the Cardinals went on to win 3-2. | Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

One of the White Sox most prized assets came off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Second baseman Yoan Moncada was reinstated before the White Sox’ series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. He’ll replace infielder Jose Rondon, who was optioned down to Class AAA Charlotte after Sunday’s win against the Cubs.

Moncada, 22, was put on the disabled list on May 5 with left hamstring tightness, which caused him to miss one entire game and parts of two others.

The tightness, according to manager Rick Renteria, was something Moncada had not previously experienced.

Renteria recently said he’s optimistic that this won’t be a common problem for Moncada since the MRI came back clean. But it would help if Moncada could develop more flexibility and strength especially since he only has about 4 percent body fat, Renteria said.

Moncada is hitting .263 (30-114) with eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 15 RBI, 17 walks and four stolen base this season. His on-base percent is a solid .359 on-base percentage in 29 games this season.

Rondon batted .231 with one double in six games this season with the White Sox.