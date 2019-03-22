White Sox release Brandon Guyer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox released outfielder Brandon Guyer Friday, reducing the number of players in camp to 36.

Guyer, 33, was signed to a minor league contract on Feb. 5 with an invitation to spring training and would have been paid $1.6 million if he made the 40-man roster. He worked through a sore elbow throughout spring training, appeared in 11 Cactus League games — some at designated hitter because of the elbow which he injured on the first day — and batted .217/.357/.348.

Guyer was acquired to give the outfield some balance from the right side of the plate — he’s a career 274/.376/.449 hitter against left-handed pitching — but having the right-handed hitting Eloy Jimenez in left field sooner than expected will alleviate some of the need for that.

Other Sox outfielders include left-handed hitting Jon Jay and Daniel Palka, right-handed Adam Engel and switch-hitting utility man Leury Garcia.

Brandon Guyer. (AP)

Meanwhile, the Sox were not expected to announce the signing of Jimenez to a multiyear deal, which was reported Wednesday, for at least another day. Jimenez was scratched from the lineup with a head cold Thursday but is back in the lineup for a minor league game today.

Here is the lineup for the Sox Cactus League game against the Angels in Tempe, Arizona. With the exception of Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon, it’s the same lineup used Thursday against the Rangers.

Carlos Catcher Welington Castillo (sore low back) and Jay (hip) remain sidelined.

Leury Garcia LF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

James McCann C

Daniel Palka RF

Tim Anderson SS

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Adam Engel CF

Carlos Rodon