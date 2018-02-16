White Sox release spring training radio broadcast schedule

The White Sox announced their spring broadcast schedule on WGN Radio. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The White Sox released this year’s spring training radio broadcast schedule Friday.

WGN Radio, the Sox’ new flagship radio station, will broadcast 10 games beginning with the Cactus League opener on Feb. 23 against the Dodgers.

Longtime broadcasters Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson will also call the entire three-game series against the Sox’ crosstown rival, the Cubs, on Feb. 27, March 10 and March 16.

See the full broadcast schedule below:

WGN Radio and the Sox jointly announced their deal Wednesday after a month of scrambling and trying to find a new home before the spring season started since Cumulus Media nullified long-term contracts with the Sox and Bulls on WLS-AM (890).

The reportedly three-year agreement includes all regular-season and postseason games as well as select spring-training games.

