White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar stable after suffering aneurysm in dugout

The White Sox released a statement saying that reliever Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during the sixth inning of the game Friday night and that additional overnight testing at RUSH University Medical Center revealed that a ruptured aneurysm caused the brain bleed.

Farquhar is stable but in critical condition in the neurosurgical ICU unit at RUSH. He continues to receive treatment and close monitoring. The Sox will provide additional updates as appropriate.