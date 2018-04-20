White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar taken to hospital after collapsing in dugout

Reliever Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout during the White Sox’ game against the Astros on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field and was taken to Rush University Medical Center.

Farquhar, who gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning, was helped into the Sox clubhouse by medical personnel and was attended to by on-site EMTs. Farquhar was conscious and taken by ambulance to Rush where the 31-year-old was to undergo further treatment and testing.

The right-hander is in his second season with the Sox.