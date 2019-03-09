White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez strikes out seven in ‘best outing of spring’

White Sox 12, Rangers 2

All good for Lopez

After needing 33 pitches to fight through the first inning, Reynaldo Lopez needed 36 more to get through the next three, collecting seven strikeouts along the way and allowing one run in the kind of start he was looking for in Surprise, Arizona.

“Today was my best outing of the spring so far,” Lopez said through a translator. “Everything was good. My timing was good. My pitches were good. My mechanics were good. We are progressing and improving. We are on the right path.”

Reynaldo Lopez delivers to Shin-Soo Choo during the first inning of the White Sox' Cactus League game against the Rangers Saturday in Surprise, Arizona. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Lopez walked two and gave up three hits. He took a 10.13 ERA over two starts into this one but felt OK to good about both outings. Lopez owened a 3.91 ERA over 188 2/3 innings last season.

“I’m way advanced compared to last year,” he said. “Because of experience. I’m more calm and relaxed. I know the things I need to do right now better. And it’s basically because of experience. That’s why I feel in much better place.”

Hit parade

A day after scoring 14 runs against the Angels, the Sox kept it going as catcher James McCann (.389) homered for the first time, Ryan Cordell doubled in two runs, Yolmer Sanchez (.381) singled three times and Yoan Moncada (.360), while striking out for the 10th time in four at-bats, continued to be productive with an RBI single right-handed — continuing his strong spring from both sides of the plate. The Sox improved to 6-8-2.

O-fer for Eloy

Prized prospect Eloy Jimenez did not join the fun, going 0-for-3 with his eighth strikeout in what has turned into a tough spring. Jimenez is 3-for-23 (.130) with one homer.

Relief at last

Relievers had a big part in the Sox’ 6.99 ERA going in, but not righty Ryan Burr (five appearances, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, no walks), who pitched a scoreless inning. Kelvin Herrera, in his second appearance since August, was perfect with three ground balls. Herrera’s velocity (92-93) is still coming, but his breaking pitches looked sharp. Zach Thompson continued his strong spring with a scoreless ninth.

On deck

Athletics at Sox, 3:05 p.m., 720-AM, whitesox.com, Daniel Mengden vs. Lucas Giolito