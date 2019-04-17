White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito leaves game with hamstring tightness

Lucas Giolito left the White Sox game against the Royals Wednesday afternoon during the third inning with tight left hamstring.

Giolito was breezing along with 2 2/3 innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts when he injured the hamstring pitching to Alex Gordon. Trainer Brian Ball and manager Rick Renteria went to check on the pitcher, and after Giolito took a few warmup pitches he walked off the field.

Giolito showed his frustration in the dugout, screaming into his glove. He entered the game with a 2-1 record and 6.19 ERA. In his first start of the season March 30 in Kansas City, he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Royals.

Right-hander Ryan Burr took over for Giolito, who threw 40 pitches, 27 for strikes. The Sox and Royals were in a scoreless tie.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXS101

The Sox (7-9), who have won three straight games, are looking to complete a three-game sweep against the Royals (5-12) and Opening Day starter Brad Keller.