White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez oozing confidence

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Reynaldo Lopez has the best arm in the White Sox starting rotation, and he might have the best changeup as well.

So there’s two nice items of competitive stuff to take to the pitcher’s mound. But Lopez might have more. His slider is nothing to sneeze at, either. The 24-year-old right-hander said the changeup passed up his curve to rate as his second-best pitch, but he has designs on making yet another pitch, the slider, into an even better pitch than the changeup.

Lopez is not short on confidence and has lofty expectations to go with it.

“Fifteen wins, a 2-point something ERA and 200 strikeouts,’’ he said during the first week of spring training.

Reynaldo Lopez of the Chicago White Sox delivers against the Kansas City Royals on September 22, 2017. (Getty Images)

Those are lofty goals, he was told.

“Yes,” he said with a smile, nodding in agreement.

Of the three pitchers acquired from the Washington Nationals in the trade for Adam Eaton two Decembers ago (Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Dane Dunning) it was Lopez who looked the most advanced in spring training 2017. He was the first to be called up, and he posted a 3-3 record with a 4.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings over eight starts.

“He’s got a really good arm,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Friday. “The ball comes out of his hand really easily and gets on top of hitters — quite frankly, sometimes with a surprise element. It has late life.

“To say he has the best arm … we’ll see how ‘Los [Carlos Rodon] comes back and continues to recover [from arthoscopic shoulder surgery].’’

Lopez said pitching coach Don Cooper advised him during spring training last year to throw more changeups. When he came to the big leagues, “all of a sudden the changeup is better than the breaking ball,’’ Cooper said.

So much better that Cooper says he can’t recall having a right-hander who could consistently hit his spot down and away to right-handed hitters with the changeup.

“With the experience from last spring training, last season in [Class AAA] and the big leagues, I feel more confident now,’’ Lopez said.

Giolito, who posted a 2.38 ERA after he was called up, knows how big that is.

“Trusting the stuff,’’ Giolito said. “That’s really important and I was able to do that last year. But I need to build off that.’’

Lopez, Giolito and Cooper are now looking for those two – as well as Carson Fulmer in the starting rotation — to take another significant step.

“We’re still working it,’’ Lopez said.

NOTES: Yoan Moncada arrived Friday and took part in hitting and fielding drills. Jose Abreu is expected to participate Saturday. The first full squad workout is Monday. Leury Garcia and prized outfield prospects Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert have yet to report.

*NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago+ will televise 107 games, beginning with Opening Day. WGN-TV will air 55 Sox games. New radio flagship WGN 720-AM will broadcast all 162 games.

*Ten Cactus League games will be broadcast on 720-AM, including the opener Friday against the Dodgers and the three games against the Cubs.

*The Bovada sportsbook released its over/under win totals, listing the Sox at 68 wins. The only team below the Sox is the Marlins at 64 ½.

*New catcher Welington Castillo on his hoped-for workload: “If you askme that question, you want to play every day. But that’s not in my hands. I’m going to prepare to play every day and put that in the skipper’s hands.’’