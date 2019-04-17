White Sox righty Nate Jones ready to take on more, more often

Right-hander Nate Jones has pitched every other day since April 6, and he’s done so without allowing a run in each of his six outings during that stretch, lowering his ERA from 16.20 to 4.05.

Manager Rick Renteria has been intentional about not using Jones, 33, on consecutive days, and Jones said he doesn’t know why. Renteria has been vague about the subject, but the way he’s using him has been effective. Jones has allowed one hit in his last five outings.

“I have no clue. It’s not my call, for sure,” Jones said of not pitching back-to-back days. “I put a lot of hard work in, came to Arizona Jan. 2. My best guess is they’re trying to get me through a full season healthy.’’

Jones retired both batters he faced in the Sox’ 5-1 victory against the Royals Tuesday, so he probably won’t pitch in the series finale Wednesday, when the Sox go for a sweep.

White Sox righty Nate Jones looks for a sign in the rain at Yankee Stadium Friday night. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jones (career 3.13 ERA) had his $4.65 million option picked up in the offseason despite being limited to 33 and 11 games the last two seasons because of elbow problems. He guesses he’ll get used on consecutive days when the weather warms up but says he’s ready to do it now. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings.

“I prepare each day like I’m going to throw,’’ he said. “Waiting for that phone to ring and say my name.”

With Kelvin Herrera (1.12 ERA) manning the eighth inning and Alex Colome (four saves in four chances) the ninth effectively, the bullpen could be a plus if the seventh and sixth innings are shored up for the long term.

Better starting pitching in recent days has allowed Renteria to line his bullpen up the way wants, with Jones getting the ball to the pair on the back end.

“It’s exciting to get to them because that means there’s good things happening for us,” Renteria said.

On deck

Sox at Tigers

Thursday: Ivan Nova (0-2 5.28) vs. Tyson Ross (1-2, 3.50), NBCSCH, 720-AM

Friday: Carlos Rodon (2-2, 3.27) vs. Jordan Zimmermann (0-2, 4.29), NBCSCH, 720-AM

Saturday: Ervin Santana (0-1, 10.38) vs. Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.32), Ch. 9, 720-AM

Sunday: Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 8.84) vs. Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96), NBCSCH, 720-AM