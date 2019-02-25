White Sox’ Rodon gets good work done out back

“Good. Smooth,” Rodon said, sizing up his 40-pitch work day with new Sox catcher James McCann, pitching against hitters such as Jose Rondon and prospect Joel Booker. “Working on locating. Just getting back into it, man. Gradually getting into it.” Pitching coach Don Cooper often prefers the back field, sim-game environment for starters to Cactus League games early in camp. Pitchers do as well, to work on specifics. Besides, there is plenty of time to get ready for the season opener, which Rodon will likely work. Carlos Rodon throws during a simulated game Monday at Camelback Ranch. (Daryl Van Schouwen) “Front-hip 2-seam [fastball], front-hip slider to lefties, back-door 2-seamers,” Rodon said, rattling off the areas of focus. “Some weakness stuff I’m not the greatest at. Refine that and get it ready for the season.” McCann is getting to know Sox pitchers, and he is developing a rapport with Rodon. While warming him up, McCann said, “You’re an ace, man, I think you should have a routine.” Rodon said being called an ace was “pretty cool. I just want to prove it.” The two stood for several minutes talking after the session. Then they sat down, and while watching other pitchers throwing bullpen sessions, continued to talk. “James is pretty good back there,” Rodon said. “Him and I have already started a good relationship and Welington [Castillo] and I have a good relationship, too.”

As the Sox are lined up on throwing schedules — whether in sim games or Cactus League games — the rotation Cooper and manager Rick Renteria have in mind looks like Rodon, Ivan Nova, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and whoever emerges as the fifth starter. The fifth spot would seem to be Ervin Santana’s to lose, with left-hander Manny Banuelos — who is out of options and was cited by general manager Rick Hahn as a strong contender before the Santana signing — also in the mix, if needed. James McCann (left) and Carlos Rodon talk pitching after Rodon’s sim game. Drink up

Daniel Palka, who left the game Sunday with a tight hamstring, will probably miss a game or two, he said. Palka said not being hydrated was the cause.

“It was double cramping up on both sides of my leg,” Palka said. “Like I said yesterday, it’s my fault.”

This and that

Yoan Moncada tripled in two runs against Derek Holland, Luis Robert also tripled and Eloy Jimenez got his first spring hit — an infield single off the pitcher — and stole second base against the Giants.

*Banuelos struck out four in two innings, allowing one hit — and home run to Yangervis Solarte in the first inning. Facing a lineup of mostly Giants prospects, Banuelos struck out all three batters he face in the second inning.