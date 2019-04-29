White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez will get to work on defense when he gets back

Two days before Eloy Jimenez suffered a high right ankle sprain crashing into the left field wall trying to make a play on an unplayable home run ball, White Sox outfielders coach Daryl Boston was looking forward to ramping up some needed work on Jimenez’ defense.

Boston was anticipating more night games, which allow for more and better pregame defensive drills (four of the Sox’ first 21 games were night games), not to mention better weather, and Boston knew Jimenez needed to smooth some things out. The 22-year-old Jimenez’ bat earned him a No. 3 prospect ranking by MLB Pipeline, as well as a $43 million contract before he played a major league game. It was his defense that led some scouts to project his major league future as a designated hitter and probably helped the Cubs of the National League loosen their grip when they traded him to the Sox along with Dylan Cease and two other prospects for Jose Quintana.

“I’ve heard that,” Boston said, “but it’s up to him whether he wants to be a DH or be an All-Star outfielder. He has to put in the work.’’

Jimenez’ effort and willingness to get after it are not expected to be issues. He injured the ankle on a play that earned high marks for effort, if not outfield skill. Unfortunately for him and the rebuilding Sox, the injury deprives Jimenez of valuable development time, taking away needed at-bats as well as time to work on his defense. Manager Rick Renteria had played Jimenez in every inning of every game except for the three he missed on the bereavement list, knowing the more reps and experience Jimenez gets, the better.

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez is unable to catch a home run hit by Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo)

“He can be an average to above average outfielder,” Boston said. “He has great hands, and he runs well when he gets started. We have to get him better with his first-step quickness. His first two steps need to be more explosive. When he goes after balls he needs to be sure about his routes.’’

The way Jimenez’ bat projects, the Sox will take “average.” In his first 21 games, he had several less than smooth moments in left field, including throwing with accuracy, tracking down balls driven to the corner, and coming in and going back on fly balls – including the one that landed him on the injured list. It hasn’t been awful, but it hasn’t been pretty.

On the plus side, Jimenez has this going for him, according to Boston: He is receptive to coaching and wants to be better. On days when batting practice wasn’t skipped because of weather – Jimenez was stationed in left field working on jumps on live balls off the bat.

“He’s willing to work,” Boston said. “We need him to be good. We have all the faith in him that he’s going to be fine.’’

It will be a while before Jimenez can get back to the goal of being fine, however. High ankle sprains typically take at least six weeks to recover from, which would take his return well into June. And then there will be a minor league rehab assignment.

Jimenez played catch on one knee, and without his walking boot, in front of the Sox dugout Monday.

“Just the fact he was able to come out and do that,” Renteria said. “The trainers want to make sure to do whatever he can that’s within his control, keep his throwing going and doing any baseball activities that he’s possibly capable of doing. It’s a good sign for all of us because we’d like to have him out there sooner rather than later.”

The Sox certainly won’t rush him back.

“Today’s the first step, it’s a positive step for us,” Renteria said.

With many steps to go.